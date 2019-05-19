Keane Group Inc (FRAC) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 755,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,937 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Keane Group were worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keane Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,555,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Keane Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,555,000 after purchasing an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Keane Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,160,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,855,000 after purchasing an additional 545,709 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Keane Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,806,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,957,000 after purchasing an additional 836,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Keane Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRAC opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.12. Keane Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Keane Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $421.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keane Group Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keane Group news, insider James Carl Stewart sold 108,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,115,531.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,278.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Powell sold 43,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $457,374.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,788.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,933 shares of company stock worth $1,977,199. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRAC. ValuEngine raised shares of Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Keane Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. R. F. Lafferty reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Keane Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on shares of Keane Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

