K&S (SDF) Given a €18.70 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDF. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.61 ($23.97).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €17.20 ($19.99) on Wednesday. K&S has a 12-month low of €14.61 ($16.98) and a 12-month high of €25.86 ($30.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 78.16.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

