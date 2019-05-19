JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Kingfisher (KGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher (LON:KGF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

KGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Kingfisher to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingfisher to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Kingfisher to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Monday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingfisher presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 241.25 ($3.15).

Shares of LON:KGF opened at GBX 228.20 ($2.98) on Thursday. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 202.70 ($2.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 319.70 ($4.18). The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 7.49 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $3.33. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

In related news, insider Sophie Gasperment purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £22,700 ($29,661.57).

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

