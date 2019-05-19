JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Capita (CPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Capita (LON:CPI) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 127 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upgraded Capita to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Friday, February 15th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Capita from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Capita presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 160.70 ($2.10).

Get Capita alerts:

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 113.55 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.83. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 100.70 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 173.85 ($2.27). The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27.

In other Capita news, insider John Cresswell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,100 ($15,810.79). Also, insider Patrick Butcher bought 121,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of £153,978.61 ($201,200.33). In the last quarter, insiders bought 131,520 shares of company stock worth $16,642,485.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

Further Reading: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.