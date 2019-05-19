JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,949,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552,065 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,792,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 235,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 114,062 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after acquiring an additional 101,560 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $60.66 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

