JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Homeserve (HSV) Price Target to GBX 970

Homeserve (LON:HSV) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 970 ($12.67) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC started coverage on Homeserve in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price (up from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of Homeserve in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Homeserve presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,005 ($13.13).

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 1,095 ($14.31) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.02. Homeserve has a twelve month low of GBX 793.50 ($10.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,171 ($15.30).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

