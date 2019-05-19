JPJ Group (JPJ) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of JPJ Group (LON:JPJ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on the stock.

JPJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of JPJ Group in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of JPJ Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of JPJ Group in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPJ Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020 ($13.33).

Get JPJ Group alerts:

LON JPJ opened at GBX 691 ($9.03) on Wednesday. JPJ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 571 ($7.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,048 ($13.69). The firm has a market capitalization of $514.61 million and a PE ratio of 17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.47, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.97.

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy and Vera&John segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, Solid Gaming, and other brands.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for JPJ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPJ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.