Jianpu Technology (JT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Jianpu Technology Inc. is an open platform for discovery and recommendation of financial products primarily in China. The Company offers loan applications, credit card services and sales and marketing solutions. It serves credit information providers, payment companies and e-commerce platforms. Jianpu Technology Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

JT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Jianpu Technology from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Jianpu Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:JT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 500,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,992. Jianpu Technology has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.93 million during the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jianpu Technology will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yiheng Capital LLC increased its stake in Jianpu Technology by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 6,058,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,264,000 after buying an additional 1,459,629 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter worth $529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Jianpu Technology by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,719,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after buying an additional 1,822,264 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter worth $2,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

