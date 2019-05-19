Jernigan Capital (JCAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which provides financing to private developers, owners and operators of self-storage facilities. The company offers solutions for the ground-up construction of self-storage facilities or self-storage redevelopment opportunities as well as for the acquisition of, refinancing of existing indebtedness on, recapitalization of stabilized self-storage facilities. Jernigan Capital, Inc. is based in MIAMI, United States. “

JCAP stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Jernigan Capital has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 170.35%. The business had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 million. Equities analysts predict that Jernigan Capital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.31%.

In other news, Director James D. Dondero sold 88,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,873,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SEI Investments Co acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 476.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Jernigan Capital by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

