JD.Com (JD) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Macquarie set a $22.00 target price on JD.Com and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on JD.Com from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.
Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $29.31 on Friday. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -977.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 2,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
