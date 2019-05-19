JD.Com (JD) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Macquarie set a $22.00 target price on JD.Com and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group cut JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on JD.Com from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $29.31 on Friday. JD.Com has a twelve month low of $19.21 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -977.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. JD.Com had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 2,305.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.