JCDecaux (DEC) Given a €29.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €29.83 ($34.69).

DEC opened at €27.14 ($31.56) on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($42.91).

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

