Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,333,688 Shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,773,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333,688 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Senseonics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Senseonics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,779,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 382,058 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new position in Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Senseonics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,779,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,797,000 after purchasing an additional 382,058 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $2.07 on Friday. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 million.

SENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

