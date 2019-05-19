Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $974,000 Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,850,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,598,000 after buying an additional 107,375 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,325,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,496,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52-week low of $55.17 and a 52-week high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

In related news, COO Terence D. Hagen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $764,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,837.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,774 shares of company stock worth $3,452,856. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

