Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 853.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 2,045.0% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,826,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 547,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,405,996.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,300 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $77.21 on Friday. LogMeIn Inc has a 52 week low of $74.87 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. LogMeIn had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGM. BidaskClub raised shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.30.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

