Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 607 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.
VOO opened at $262.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $270.86.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Article: Quick Ratio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.