Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO opened at $262.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $270.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 607 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/jackson-grant-investment-advisers-inc-sells-607-shares-of-vanguard-sp-500-etf-voo.html.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.