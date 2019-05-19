iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Holdings Boosted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,759,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,168 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,759,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,832,000 after acquiring an additional 170,861 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,170,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 938,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,495,000 after acquiring an additional 128,308 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,418,000 after acquiring an additional 36,087 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $120.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

