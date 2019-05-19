iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 15.1% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $77,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,815,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867,577 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2,577.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,075,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661,438 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,079.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,767,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,661 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,978,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,086,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,039 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

