iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Shares Bought by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 52-week low of $1,477.38 and a 52-week high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1564 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

