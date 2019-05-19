iPic Entertainment (IPIC) to Release Earnings on Monday

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect iPic Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of IPIC stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. iPic Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iPic Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut iPic Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. iPic Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

iPic Entertainment Inc operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands.

