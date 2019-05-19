Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (CGW) Holdings Trimmed by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 18,604.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 328,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 109,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

