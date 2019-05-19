Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III Purchases 25,835 Shares

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 25,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $84,480.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,945,745.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $3.25 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $425.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Intrepid Potash’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,429,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 557,507 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 887,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 78,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 51,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,466,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 51,376 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

