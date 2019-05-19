Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,814,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,654,000 after acquiring an additional 449,809 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,649,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,751,000 after buying an additional 759,664 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,217,000 after buying an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5,451.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,640,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,610,613 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,475,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of IEX IBKR opened at $55.43 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $80.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

