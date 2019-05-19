Insulet Co. (PODD) COO Charles Alpuche Sells 3,900 Shares

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $408,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PODD stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.74 and a beta of 1.50. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $70.80 and a 52-week high of $108.90.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.66 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Insulet from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 1,037.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

