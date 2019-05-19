Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.26, for a total value of C$12,651,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,670,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$928,005,071.53.

BAM.A opened at C$63.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of C$46.71 and a 1 year high of C$57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM.A) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/insider-selling-brookfield-asset-management-inc-bam-a-director-sells-200000-shares-of-stock.html.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.