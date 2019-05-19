Insider Selling: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM.A) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Jack Lynn Cockwell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.26, for a total value of C$12,651,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,670,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$928,005,071.53.
BAM.A opened at C$63.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of C$46.71 and a 1 year high of C$57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.21.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
