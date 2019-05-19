Insider Selling: Appian Corp (APPN) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 15,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,673. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:APPN opened at $34.96 on Friday. Appian Corp has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $43.61.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $59.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Appian by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Appian
Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.
