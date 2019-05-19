Insider Selling: Appian Corp (APPN) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 15,000 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,673. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $34.96 on Friday. Appian Corp has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $43.61.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $59.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. William Blair raised Appian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.10 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Appian to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Appian from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Appian by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Appian by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Appian by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/insider-selling-appian-corp-appn-cfo-sells-15000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.