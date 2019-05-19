Ardent Leisure Ltd (ASX:ALG) insider Gary Weiss purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,980,000.00 ($3,531,914.89).

Gary Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ardent Leisure alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Gary Weiss purchased 2,200,000 shares of Ardent Leisure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.25 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,739,000.00 ($1,942,553.19).

On Monday, April 15th, Gary Weiss purchased 1,864,397 shares of Ardent Leisure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,199,988.46 ($1,560,275.50).

ASX ALG opened at A$1.25 ($0.88) on Friday. Ardent Leisure Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.09 ($0.77) and a 1-year high of A$2.08 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.23 million and a PE ratio of -6.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Ardent Leisure Ltd (ALG) Insider Buys 4,000,000 Shares of Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/insider-buying-ardent-leisure-ltd-alg-insider-buys-4000000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Ardent Leisure

Ardent Leisure Group Limited invests in and operates leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia and the United States. The company operates through US Entertainment Centres and Australian Theme Parks segments. The US Entertainment Centres segment operates 41 entertainment centers in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Maryland, and Delaware.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.