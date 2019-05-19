Ingles Markets (IMKTA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with operations in the southeastern United States. Ingles’ strategy is to locate its supermarkets primarily in suburban areas, small towns and rural communities, where management believes the market may be underserved by existing supermarkets. “

IMKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingles Markets from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

IMKTA stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $68,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $684,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

