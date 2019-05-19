IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Stock

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 73,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gray Television by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gray Television by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gray Television by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gray Television in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

NYSE GTN opened at $18.60 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. Gray Television had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/indexiq-advisors-llc-invests-1-56-million-in-gray-television-inc-gtn-stock.html.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.