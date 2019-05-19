Independent Research Reiterates €46.00 Price Target for Indus (INH)

Indus (ETR:INH) has been assigned a €46.00 ($53.49) price target by investment analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INH. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Indus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.34 ($66.67).

Shares of ETR:INH opened at €42.90 ($49.88) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46. Indus has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12 month high of €60.70 ($70.58).

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

