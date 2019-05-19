Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 1,230 Shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (IUSG)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF (BMV:IUSG) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,081,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,238 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,843,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,165,000 after acquiring an additional 672,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 282.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 790,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after acquiring an additional 583,775 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 1,506.4% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 382,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 358,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 436,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after acquiring an additional 270,475 shares during the last quarter.

ISHARES CORE S&P U.S. GROWTH ETF has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $58.35.

