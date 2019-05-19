Huobi Token Market Cap Tops $134.80 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $134.80 million and $77.29 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.70 or 0.00033782 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, Bibox and LBank. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $667.54 or 0.08364304 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011333 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014348 BTC.

About Huobi Token

HT is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,200 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.