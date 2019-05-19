Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,785,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,523,000 after buying an additional 4,341,210 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 49,450,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,526,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,863,000 after purchasing an additional 709,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,117,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,837,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,128 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Vining Sparks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

In other news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 18,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $257,771.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 357,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,331.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen H. Ransier sold 3,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $43,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,453 shares of company stock worth $581,030. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

