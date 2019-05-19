H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$26.00 by Analysts at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HR.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a C$24.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.42.

Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$23.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.14. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$19.74 and a 1-year high of C$23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.77, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.56.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Edward Allen Gilbert sold 20,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.08, for a total value of C$461,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,289,179.56. Also, Senior Officer Nathan Uhr sold 50,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.55, for a total transaction of C$1,177,385.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,299 shares of company stock worth $2,733,328.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.7 billion at December 31, 2018. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 42 million square feet.

