Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

HLI stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $53.20.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.26 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORIX Corp USA lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 574.0% in the 1st quarter. ORIX Corp USA now owns 4,109,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,086,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,677,000 after acquiring an additional 53,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,398,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,262,000 after acquiring an additional 34,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,231,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,296,000 after acquiring an additional 377,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after acquiring an additional 107,063 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

