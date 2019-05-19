Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, , which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel. HPT owns hotels and owns or leases travel centers located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its properties are operated by other companies under long term management or lease agreements. The Company is included in a number of financial indices, including the S&P 400 MidCap Index, the Russell 1000, the MSCI US REIT Index, S&P REIT Composite Index and the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT United States Index. HPT is one of two lodging REITs whose debt is investment grade rated. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. This is a boost from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 335,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 50,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 258,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

