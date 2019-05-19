Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) Holdings Reduced by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOPE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $22,668,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,737,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,230,000 after purchasing an additional 558,951 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after purchasing an additional 363,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 339,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Kim sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $69,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Koh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $89,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,687 shares in the company, valued at $815,930.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Hope Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

