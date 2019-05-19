HollyFrontier (HFC) Given a $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) has been assigned a $54.00 target price by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HFC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.98.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. HollyFrontier has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.78 per share, for a total transaction of $124,062.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,079.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jennings sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $497,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,547.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFC. BB&T Corp increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.0% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 23,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 45.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 15.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.