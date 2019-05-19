Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.54 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of HIBB stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $355.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $29.60.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.27 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 150.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,270,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 763,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 5,371.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,286 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 815,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 418,062 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $5,734,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 402,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 160,534 shares during the period.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

