Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.54 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.
Shares of HIBB stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,352. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $355.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $29.60.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 150.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,270,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 763,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 5,371.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 748,286 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 815,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 418,062 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $5,734,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 402,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 160,534 shares during the period.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
