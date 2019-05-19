Hi-Crush Partners’ (HCLP) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their sell rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

HCLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.04.

Shares of Hi-Crush Partners stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. Hi-Crush Partners has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $234.57 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush Partners will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 8,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin.

