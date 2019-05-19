HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $6.08 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NUE)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for about 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nucor by 5,010.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,498,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,620,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,073,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Nucor by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,003,000 after buying an additional 1,186,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Nucor by 365.9% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,039,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after buying an additional 816,634 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 65,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $3,656,428.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,735 shares in the company, valued at $22,689,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,640,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,314 shares of company stock worth $4,310,637 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

NYSE:NUE opened at $53.29 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $49.79 and a 12 month high of $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

