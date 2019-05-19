HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 116,127 Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 116,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 67,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Hutton sold 150,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $3,935,299.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,430,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

COG opened at $26.17 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COG shares. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, February 11th. Guggenheim set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.64.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 116,127 Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/hgk-asset-management-inc-acquires-shares-of-116127-cabot-oil-gas-co-cog.html.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.