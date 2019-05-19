Hercules Capital (HTGC) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HTGC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.75 to $13.25 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.68.

HTGC opened at $13.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 60.65%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 2,102,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 471,571 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 733,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 276.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 362,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hercules Capital by 542.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 303,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 256,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 16.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 189,118 shares during the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

