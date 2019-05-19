Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) & Hancock (HBHC) Head to Head Survey

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and Hancock (NASDAQ:HBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heartland Financial USA and Hancock, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 2 0 0 2.00 Hancock 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hancock pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.6% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of Hancock shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Hancock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Hancock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $574.98 million 2.57 $117.00 million $3.52 12.13 Hancock N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Hancock.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Hancock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 20.99% 9.57% 1.10% Hancock N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Hancock on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle loans, home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, as well as commercial purchasing and merchant credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, brokerage services, employer sponsored plans, and insurance products, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through a network of 119 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

About Hancock

Hancock Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Whitney Bank that provides a range of community banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; and residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; and consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services, investment brokerage services, letters of credit and financial guarantees, and revolving credit facilities. Further, it provides trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals. Additionally, the company provides insurance agency services, discount investment brokerage services, life insurance, and consumer financing services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 237 full service banking and financial services offices and 277 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and Houston, Texas under the Hancock and Whitney Bank brand names, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. Hancock Holding Company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

