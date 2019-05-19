Head-To-Head Analysis: InVitae (NVTA) vs. Avant Diagnostics (AVDX)

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) and Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get InVitae alerts:

InVitae has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avant Diagnostics has a beta of 9.42, meaning that its stock price is 842% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for InVitae and Avant Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InVitae 0 1 5 0 2.83 Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

InVitae presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.12%. Given InVitae’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe InVitae is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InVitae and Avant Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InVitae $147.70 million 10.98 -$129.35 million ($1.94) -9.30 Avant Diagnostics $250,000.00 43.13 -$2.37 million N/A N/A

Avant Diagnostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than InVitae.

Profitability

This table compares InVitae and Avant Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InVitae -81.52% -65.76% -40.82% Avant Diagnostics N/A -143.01% -51.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of InVitae shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of InVitae shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InVitae beats Avant Diagnostics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders. The company also operates AltaVoice, a platform for collecting, curating, coordinating, and delivering data from patients and clinicians; and CancerGene Connect, an end-to-end platform for collecting and managing genetic family histories to deliver personalized genetic risk information. It serves patients, healthcare providers, and biopharma and advocacy partners. The company was formerly known as Locus Development, Inc. and changed its name to Invitae Corporation in 2012. Invitae Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Avant Diagnostics

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.