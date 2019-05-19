HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 27,532 AT&T Inc. (T)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,532 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 61,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $34.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $44.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $56.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 27,532 AT&T Inc. (T)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/hcr-wealth-advisors-purchases-shares-of-27532-att-inc-t.html.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.