Hartz Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,544 Citigroup Inc (C)

Hartz Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. HSBC set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

C opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $75.24.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Bird sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $2,079,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

