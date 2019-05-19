Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $54.03 and last traded at $54.03, with a volume of 78778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.19 per share, for a total transaction of $521,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,819.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,039 shares of company stock worth $778,412 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

