Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 1,970 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,090,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,005 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6,858.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,728,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,175,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, Director C David Brown II bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $506,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd-buys-1970-shares-of-cvs-health-corp-cvs.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.