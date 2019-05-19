Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Shares Down 6.4%

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) shares traded down 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29. 663,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,149,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Supervielle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Grupo Supervielle currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $384.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.10.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $102.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Grupo Supervielle’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 169,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 449,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

