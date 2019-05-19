Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 165 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 153.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 453 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.58.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.02, for a total transaction of $121,515.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 101,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,396,099.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 4,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $798,382.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,464.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,552,312 shares of company stock valued at $274,127,301. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $185.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $538.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.93. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.02 and a 52 week high of $218.62.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

